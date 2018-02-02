By on

Event: Ladies Ice Fishing Weekend!

With the success of Ladies Walleye Weekend in 2016 and 2017, I’ve heard from so many who want to see more events geared towards female anglers. It is so much fun getting a group of like-minded women together out on the water. Whether it’s a new experience, targeting a new species of fish, or just meeting some new friends to share the adventure with, each event has been memorable for everyone involved! I am VERY excited and grateful to partner with Northeastern Ontario Tourism and Temagami Shores Inn & Resort to bring you the first Ladies Ice Fishing Weekend!

Details: This event will take place at Temagami Shores Inn & Resort in Temagami, Ontario. We will be setting out to target lake trout and walleye on beautiful Lake Temagami. Female anglers of all skill levels are welcome to join! This will not only be a fun-filled weekend getaway, but also a great opportunity to learn about ice fishing!

Dates: March 8-11, 2018.

We will arrive Thursday evening for dinner. We will be fishing the full day on Friday and Saturday, and then Sunday morning before departing in the afternoon.

Cost: $395.00 (CAD) per person, plus taxes. This includes accommodations for 3 nights, ice hut rentals, and some meals.

~

Contact me here to reserve your spot! If you cannot make this event but are interested in future events of this nature, please subscribe to my blog below so you don’t miss out!

