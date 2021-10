This video is from the fourth stop on my Ontario’s Southwest fishing road trip mini series. We ventured to Erieau in Chatham-Kent region for my second ever walleye adventure out on Lake Erie. I also had the chance to catch a beautiful rainbow trout as well! We had some great action for only a few hours of fishing before the wind picked up. This adventure was capped off with a very unexpected catch (watch until the end)!

Subscribe to Ashley’s posts:

Connect with Ashley on social media:

Learn more about Ashley here.