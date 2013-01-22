Guided trips coming soon!

What is the best way to introduce and inspire more women to get involved in fishing? It’s simple: take them fishing! I am very close to launching my own fishing guide service, titled, Ladies Learn To Fish. Based in the Ottawa (Ontario) area, the focus of my service will be teaching women to fish. My goal is to help my guests become comfortable on the water, learn about fishing equipment/ techniques, and to have fun while catching some fish in a welcoming environment aboard my boat. My vessel is an Alumacraft TPro-185 Sport powered by Yamaha, with electronics from Humminbird and Minn Kota. I feel that it is important to help the female demographic in our sport grow and strive to play a small part in it! Full details coming soon.

If you’re new to my website, you can learn more about me here.

*If you’d like to be included on my wait list, please fill out the contact form below.*