Ashley’s Blog

Exploring & Fishing via the Elliot Lake ATV Trail Network
My bucket list gained a couple of checkmarks last week as I headed out on my first ever side by side adventure AND I had the chance to do some exploring and fishing via the Elliot Lake ATV trail network! Through a partnership with the City of Elliot Lake this year, I’ve been exploring the… Read more
Kayak Fishing on Georgian Bay in Simcoe County
When asked about my favourite place to fish, it’s impossible to select just one location; however I’ve always been particularly drawn to the Great Lakes. For me there’s something special about exploring such vast waters along with the fish species found within. Not to mention when it comes to the fish found in these waters,… Read more
Kayak Bass Fishing at Mississagi Park
I recently had the chance to head off on a kayak bass fishing adventure at Mississagi Park, located 25 kilometers north of Elliot Lake in Northern Ontario, Canada. I have partnered with the City of Elliot Lake on this adventure. As part of this partnership, I will be exploring the Elliot Lake region for a… Read more
We’re Going to the MLF Toyota Series Championship on Table Rock Lake in Missouri!
It has been quite a week! On Wednesday Erik Luzak and I earned a 1st place finish at the MLF Canada Team Showdown on Cameron Lake in Fenelon Falls, Ontario! It still feels surreal! 🥹 This qualifier event earned us the opportunity to represent Canada and compete at the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Championship… Read more
Kayak Fishing on Lower Buckhorn Lake in Peterborough & the Kawarthas Region, Ontario
I recently had the opportunity to load up my kayaks for a multi-species fishing adventure on Lower Buckhorn Lake. This waterbody is located in the Peterborough & the Kawarthas region in Southern Ontario, Canada, and is part of the Trent-Severn Waterway. It’s been a few years since my last visit here and with fond past… Read more
Backwoods Trout Fishing at Ten Mile Lake Lodge
Last week I had the opportunity to travel up to the Elliot Lake area (located in Northern Ontario, Canada), for a backwoods trout fishing adventure. I have partnered with the City of Elliot Lake on a variety of fishing experiences this season, and this marked my first official trip in the area. It’s safe to… Read more