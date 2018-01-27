By on

Our Top 10 Fall Walleye!

It’s hard to believe that a little over a month ago my open water season just wrapped up and the boat was officially winterized (thanks to the fine folks at Urban Sport in Arnprior). I’ve written a few articles about the fall walleye season for various publications but realized I hadn’t yet done a wrap-up. Lots of memories were created aboard the Alumacraft and lots of nice fat walleye were caught too! I decided to put together a list of the top 10 walleye that made it to the net during the fall season on Lake Ontario and the Bay of Quinte.

#1 – Eric was up with the first double digit walleye of the season! This 11-pound beauty was caught on a Bay Rat Long Extra Deep.

#2 – My first double digit of the season, this 10-pound, 14-ounce walleye ate a Smithwick Perfect 10 Rogue. For me there’s not much that compares to the beauty of a double digit big-bellied walleye!

#3 – Another double digit for Eric, this time at 12 pounds, 8 ounces! This fish was a new personal best to boot and was caught on a Rapala Jointed Deep Husky Jerk.

#4 – Just before we were about to call it a day, Eric followed up with this beautiful tank crushing his previous personal best! This time the scale hit 13 pounds even! This fish was also caught on a Jointed Deep Husky Jerk.

#5 – My friend Lori joined us and landed her biggest walleye ever, at 12 pounds, 12-ounces! Both Lori and I were in (happy) tears over this fish and I’ll never forget that moment. She landed an even bigger fish just a few days later (during Ladies Walleye Weekend) but this fish was definitely one of the most memorable walleye moments ever. Her fish ate a Berkley Flicker Minnow.

#6 – After landing the fish above, Lori finished out the day with another double digit at 10 pounds even! This fish also ate a Flicker Minnow.

#7 – My largest of the season, this beauty tipped the scales at 12-pounds and 2-ounces! This walleye chomped a Deep Husky Jerk.

#8 – Another double digit for Eric, this time an 11-pounder! This ‘eye ate a Smithwick Perfect 10 Rogue.

#9 – Our friend Herman was able to jump aboard for a day and smashed his previous personal best with this 11 pound, 10 ounce beauty! His fish ate a Jointed Deep Husky Jerk.

#10 – We had an open seat in the boat one morning and our friend Lenny didn’t hesitate in joining. Lenny’s 12-pound, 13-ounce beast ate a Jointed Deep Husky Jerk.

I know this is a top 10 list… but what the heck, let’s include one more!

#11 – Last but certainly not least, the season ended off with a special guest aboard. John Anderson of the Ottawa River Musky Factory and his friend Kent came out for the last open water trip of the season. John is no stranger to walleye as he used to guide for the species, but he was ecstatic upon landing this 10-pound, 4-ounce beauty! This was his new personal best! This fish ate… you guessed it, a Jointed Deep Husky Jerk.

Such stunning fish combined with wonderful company made for an incredible season! I’m even more anxious for spring after putting all these images all in one place. Thanks to all that joined us during the fall and I look forward to the upcoming open water season!

In the meantime, I’ve been hitting the hardwater and have more posts and some exciting news coming real soon!

