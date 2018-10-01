Fishing at Bon Echo Provincial Park

Over the past couple years I’ve been very fortunate to collaborate with Ontario Parks as a fishing contributor on the Parks Blog. It has been so much fun exploring new waters throughout Ontario and documenting my fishing experiences along the way. My latest adventure took place at Bon Echo Provincial Park located in the village of Cloyne in Southeastern Ontario. I left my boat at home this time and explored the interior lakes by canoe in pursuit of largemouth bass. This was certainly a trip to remember with great fishing, breathtaking scenery, and lovely accommodations!

Read about my interior lakes largemouth adventure here:

http://www.ontarioparks.com/parksblog/fishing-interior-lakes-bon-echo/

