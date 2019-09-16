Lake of the Woods Walleye Adventure

I’m so excited to have finally checked Lake of the Woods off my bucket list! While driving across Canada this summer, I had a chance to stop here for a walleye adventure hosted by a couple of wonderful friends from my Alumacraft family. This was certainly a memorable experience that only left me even more anxious to get back to Lake of the Woods! Check out my video below from this adventure!

Subscribe below so you don’t miss the next video from this adventure! Thank you for stopping by!

Like this: Like Loading...