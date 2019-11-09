Goodbye, Grandpa Rae

With broken hearts, surrounded by family and so much love, we said goodbye to my grandpa, Danny Rae, on Wednesday, November 6th.

These past few days have been harder than I could have ever imagined, but there was magic in the air as we shared stories, laughs, many tears, and memories of grandpa while spending his last moments with him. I know he was there with us and could hear us. If you were lucky enough to meet my grandpa, you’ll know we had many stories to tell about him! During this very difficult time, our whole family came together and showed strength and incredible compassion when we all needed each other most.

An afternoon aboard the boat with grandpa & grandma in 2017.

I’m grateful for all the time I was fortunate to spend with my grandpa throughout my life and his, and am so thankful for the memories I’ll always have with me. He was so appreciative for every visit we had and I hope he knows just how much our time together meant to me as well. I loved hearing his stories. One of the last times we spoke one-on-one, he told me how happy he was with his life and family. The morning after his passing, I awoke from a dream where I was talking to my grandpa and heard the sound of his voice. I can’t imagine a world without his kind smile, laughter, and his grateful nature. I miss him so much already and still haven’t entirely processed that he’s gone. In recent years, my grandpa hasn’t been able to get out on the water with me due to his health troubles, but he always wanted to hear about my fishing adventures. He adored my brother, John, and I, and we have many great memories of grandpa throughout our childhood and adult lives. He welcomed my significant other, Eric, into our family, as well as our puppy, Blitz. He was grateful for those of you he got to meet over the years through our fishing connection. I wish I could have taken him out for walleye one more time.

Grandpa and Blitz at Christmas 2018. Blitz would often sit beside grandpa.

I have immeasurable appreciation for my parents who helped my grandpa through his health troubles over these past few years. With their selflessness and care, my grandpa was able to live a wonderful life at home with my grandma doing what he loved to do. I know he felt this way too because he told me.

I am thankful for all of my family, and grandpa’s friends that gave him such a joyful life full of memories. I would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses at Kingston General Hospital. They were so caring and compassionate while we said goodbye to grandpa. They went above and beyond to make grandpa, and all of us, comfortable during his final moments.

If you were lucky to know my grandpa, I know that my grandma and family would be so grateful to hear any stories you may have to share with us. Thank you for keeping us in your thoughts as we miss such a bright light in our lives. 💜

A special surprise fishing trip for grandpa in December 2011.

