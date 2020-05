It was so exciting to get out for the first open water adventure of the year AND to do so via fishing kayak! I just picked up two new kayaks from my friends at Fogh Marine in Toronto, including the Hobie Pro Angler 360 and the Hobie Outback. This video captures the maiden voyage where Eric and I had the chance to break in these kayaks on some panfish and northern pike. I hope you enjoy our adventure!

Like this: Like Loading...

Connect with Ashley on social media: Facebook