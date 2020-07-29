Fall Walleye Charters on the Bay of Quinte

I’m very excited to begin offering guided walleye trips on the Bay of Quinte starting this fall! Targeting the migratory walleye is one of my FAVOURITE fishing experiences and I love helping others get into these magnificent fish! I’ve started taking fall bookings already so please contact me here if you’d like to book a trip or would like more information.

I’ll be sharing the details soon on my 5th annual Ladies Walleye Weekend event which takes place this fall, and I also have some other ideas in the works to get more ladies on the water this season. Stay tuned!

For more information on my guided fishing trips, visit: https://shelovestofish.com/guiding/

