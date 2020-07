I’m very excited to have partnered with my favourite fishing & outdoor store, SAIL, to create another fishing video! In this video I discuss bladed swim jigs for bass, including rod, reel, and line set-up as well as my personal favourite bladed swim jig – the ChatterBait JackHammer. Please head on over to the SAIL Facebook page or the SAIL Instagram page to check out the video and let them know what you think!!! 🙂

Connect with Ashley on social media:

Subscribe to Ashley’s blog: