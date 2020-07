Earlier this month I headed to the Bay of Quinte region to explore a section of the Trent River I’d never been. Although I’ve spent so much time in the Bay of Quinte region over the years, there are still parts of this area I have yet to uncover. Eric and I got into some nice fish in our kayaks, including this smallmouth bass which was my best of the day! Check out the article I wrote about our adventure here: https://bayofquinte.ca/tourism/kayak-fishing-on-the-trent-river/

