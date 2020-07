Since picking up my kayaks this season, I’ve really enjoyed exploring smaller back lakes and secluded rivers for bass. BUT I do love fishing bigger waters as well and decided to switch it up in my latest video. I headed to a busy lake for a few hours of targeting largemouth on offshore weed flats and had a fun day! Check out the video below and let me know what you think!

