Join Me For A Free Virtual Asian Carp Information Session!

Attention anglers! Do you have questions about Asian carps?! I’m looking forward to being a panelist on an upcoming free virtual information session hosted by the Invasive Species Centre. Join us to learn more about Grass Carp, one of the four species of Asian carps, and the one that poses the most immediate threat to the Great Lakes. There will also be a question and answer period with a panel of experts. The panel is made up of representatives from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, the University of Toronto, the Invasive Species Centre along with myself, an Angler, Fishing Guide & Fishing Content Creator. I hope you can join us! For more details and to register, click here.

Connect with Ashley on Social Media:

Subscribe to Ashley’s Blog: