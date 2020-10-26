My First 6-pound Smallmouth!

Since picking up my first deep-V boat in 2017, I’ve been venturing out on the mighty Lake Ontario for a variety of species, mostly targeting walleye and bass. I’ve been fortunate to land some incredible bass over the years in the 5lb-range but hadn’t yet cracked a 6… until yesterday!

Eric and I were trolling for walleye and got into a double header. I grabbed the first rod, and Eric the second. As I fought my fish, the headshakes were quick but strong, not feeling like a walleye or pike. It was really digging with power behind it. As the fish approached the boat, Eric put his rod in the holder momentarily to net my fish. We were staring into the water as the fish approached the boat waiting for that first glimpse. We thought it was a bass, then a small walleye… until seeing it was definitely a BIG bass!

When the fish hit net, we both lost it! Cheering and in disbelief at this amazing creature! Quickly into the livewell she went so we could get the camera & scale ready. I also had to net Eric’s fish, which turned out to be a nice 26.5″ walleye! After a photo, we put the bass on a scale which revealed 6lbs 2oz, and my new personal best bass! I’m still in shock!

So I guess the moral of the story is I should probably just spend more time walleye fishing! Totally joking, but this certainly tops my list for most exciting by-catch! I always joke about catching a 6lb bass whenever we fish Lake O and had even said to Eric that I hoped to pick one up trolling this weekend. Regardless of how it happened, it was an unforgettable fish! As a multi-species angler I have many unicorns but this is one that’s been high on my list. Trolling was a grind this weekend and was a total team effort for us. I’m really grateful to share these special moments together. Thank you to Eric for a great weekend on the water, netting this incredible fish, and for the photo to remember it by! She went back healthy right on the waypoint where she came from.

A huge thank you to the companies that help get me on the water for moments like these which is what my dreams are made of: Advanced Marine Lake Belwood, Alumacraft Boats, Yamaha Motor Canada, Power-Pole, Garmin Fish & Hunt, Mustang Survival and SAIL

