I love fishing with friends, clients, and my significant other.. but I really do value heading out on my own as well. In my latest solo adventure I hiked in to an off-the-beaten-path lake in search of brook trout through the ice. I kept myself entertained by singing and doing jumping jacks to keep warm while waiting for a bite… LOL! I hope you enjoy it!

