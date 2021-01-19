Video: I Caught SOOO Many Panfish! Ice Fishing Along Outside Weedlines Using Garmin LiveScope

My latest video from a solo outing in search of panfish. I focused on outside weedlines using Garmin LiveScope. What a FUN day!
A diary of my fishing adventures through blogs and videos. I'm a full-time multi-species angler, international writer, video creator, public speaker & fishing guide.
