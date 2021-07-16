Video: Fishing the Neko Rig for Bass

Ashley Rae

    In this adventure, Eric and I explored a new-to-us lake aboard the kayaks. I decided to focus on fishing a Neko rig for bass – a brand new technique for me. We had a great day, caught a bunch of the targeted species, as well as some other bonus fish as well!

    Thank you to SAIL for partnering with me on this video! Visit: http://www.sail.ca

    My Neko Rig Gear

    Reel: Daiwa Tatula

    Rod (7’2″M): Okuma Psycho Stick

    Main line (10lb test): Sufix 832 Braid

    Fluorocarbon leader (8lb test): Sunline FC Sniper

    Soft Plastic Baits: ZMan Bang StickZ

    Neko Weights: ZMan Neko ShroomZ

    Hooks (Size 1): VMC Neko Hooks

