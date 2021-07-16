Video: Fishing the Neko Rig for Bass

In this adventure, Eric and I explored a new-to-us lake aboard the kayaks. I decided to focus on fishing a Neko rig for bass – a brand new technique for me. We had a great day, caught a bunch of the targeted species, as well as some other bonus fish as well!
Thank you to SAIL for partnering with me on this video! Visit: http://www.sail.ca
My Neko Rig Gear
Reel: Daiwa Tatula
Rod (7’2″M): Okuma Psycho Stick
Main line (10lb test): Sufix 832 Braid
Fluorocarbon leader (8lb test): Sunline FC Sniper
Soft Plastic Baits: ZMan Bang StickZ
Neko Weights: ZMan Neko ShroomZ
Hooks (Size 1): VMC Neko Hooks