What an adventure! I’m excited to finally share the news about a big project I’ve been working on planning over the past few months. I have partnered with Ontario’s Southwest to explore the region and share a sample of the fishing opportunities found here. This video is from our first stop on our fishing road trip: Walleye fishing on the St. Clair River & Lake Huron! Thank you to Tourism Sarnia-Lambton for partnering with us on this memorable adventure! 🎣 I hope you enjoy the video!

