This video is from the fifth stop on my Ontario’s Southwest fishing road trip mini series. We made our way to Dunnville, Ontario (in Haldimand County), for a walleye and smallmouth bass fishing adventure out on Lake Erie. Our morning began with trolling for walleye but with the challenging conditions after heavy rain and wind, we switched it up to smallmouth and it paid off! We got into a bunch of fish and had a blast!

