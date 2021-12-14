I received so many questions about my fishing kayak, the Hobie Pro Angler 12 360, throughout this season so I decided to put together a walkthrough video. I go over all the features of this fishing kayak and discuss why I think it makes an awesome fishing platform!

Please note: the 2021-2022 Hobie Pro Angler 12 360 models share the same layout and features.

If you’re looking for a fishing kayak in Ontario, check out Fogh Marine: https://foghmarine.com/

For more information on Hobie fishing kayaks, visit: https://www.hobie.com/fishing-kayaks

