Last summer I had the chance to film a walleye fishing episode with Sportsman’s Journal TV as a guest host alongside host and angler/woman-extraordinaire, Sara Trampe. I am excited to share that the episode is now up on the Sportsman’s Journal TV YouTube channel!

The episode began airing on March 6th across various TV networks, including: Pursuit Channel, Waypoint TV, Ballys North, Ballys Wisconsin, Ballys Midwest, and KOTV on Roku. It has been amazing to hear from anglers from near and far who watched the episode!

Walleye Fishing on Cliff Lake

As you’ll see in the show, it was an amazing experience getting to visit Cliff Lake Resorts in Vermillion Bay (in Northern Ontario, Canada) and so much fun to get a sample of the walleye fishing opportunities found on Cliff Lake. I am incredibly grateful to have had a chance to share the water with Sara (who put us on many gorgeous fish) and to have this experience documented. It was a very special trip! I hope you’ll get a chance to check out the episode, and if so, please let me know what you think!

